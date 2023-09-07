Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.) is commemorating two special milestones. The local brewery’s Brooklyn Lager is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, a limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring fellow Brooklynite Notorious B.I.G. has been released.

Brooklyn Brewery’s limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G. Photo: Brooklyn Brewery

Artwork of Notorious B.I.G. will grace the labels of the limited-edition lager on all packs and sizes while supplies last. The art aims to honor Biggie’s creative legacy and impact on the hip-hop community, as well as in fashion, style, and photography.

Brooklyn Brewery has also released a capsule collection of apparel and accessories honoring Biggie, which is on sale now online and at Brooklyn Brewery.

Brooklyn Brewery’s limited-edition apparel featuring Notorious B.I.G. Photo: Brooklyn Brewery

In conjunction with the release of the Brooklyn Lager, Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with music journal Wax Poetics for a two-night celebration of Notorious B.I.G.’s enduring cultural legacy with events featuring Easy Mo Bee, Masta Ace with Marco Polo, and MIKE.

The first event is on Wednesday, September 13 at Brooklyn Brewery’s tasting room and is titled “In Conversation & DJ Set with Easy Mo Bee.” Popular producer Easy Mo Bee will join Wax Poetics Magazine’s editor Andrew Mason to reflect on early ’90s New York City. Mo Bee will break down some of his classic beats that powered Biggie’s legendary “Ready To Die” album and other songs of the era. Following the talk, Mo Bee will shift to DJ mode for a dance party with Niara Sterling and Monk-One.

The second part of the two-night celebration is a concert on Thursday, September 14 at BRIC (647 Fulton St.), a short ride from North Brooklyn. Curated by Wax Poetics, the line-up is headlined by MC Masta Ace with Marco Polo and rising star MIKE.

Both events are free to the public. Attendees can RSVP in advance through Wax Poetics. Entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis, and dependent on capacity. Plus, Brooklyn Brewery will be supplying delicious beer and surprise giveaways each night.