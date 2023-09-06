What’s just the thing the neighborhood needs in the next couple of years? If you answered “another bathhouse,” you’re in luck! According to Commercial Observer, the wellness business Othership will be moving into 25 Kent Avenue by roughly 2025.

Rubenstein Partners — a private equity fund and real estate investment manager — signed the 6,168-square-foot lease with Othership for 10 years. This comes seven years after first securing a $197 million first mortgage construction loan for 25 Kent Ave. According to its website, 25 Kent is “built for the way we live, work, and play in the modern world,” and neighbors include Pho Cup, Rad Power Bikes, and clothing store Kith.

Othership self describes as an “otherworldly bathhouse experience” and social club offering saunas, ice baths, herbal tea, and breathwork billed as “wellness entertainment.” Upon opening, Othership (which currently has two locations in Toronto, Canada) will join Bathhouse — a stone’s throw away at 103 N 10th St. — as the major bathhouses in town.