As many Greenpoint parents (and parents everywhere) are acutely aware, it’s back to school season. And few things are as synonymous with ‘back to school’ as shopping; or, better yet, the constant ads. And that was just as true decades ago, though the wares may have been a little different.
Here’s a walk down memory lane of back-to-school trends courtesy of the Greenpoint Weekly Star and Brooklyn Public Library.
Self-winding watches for just $89.50
Eat your heart out, Apple Watch.
This debate on sweater thickness
Team Light or Team Bulky?
Pick your perm
Adjusted for inflation, that haircut would still only be about $10 today — smart women, indeed.
Freshman’s best friend: A pipe
Who needs extracurriculars or ice-breaker activities when you have tobacco?
Most likely to be voted Most Talkative
Unclear if the parakeets are on the same aisle as the hosiery.
The classics
Good to know some things don’t change.