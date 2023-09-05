The Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St.) is offering several ways to observe the 5784 High Holidays, including outdoor options in Transmitter Park and a meal sponsored by local institution, Acme Smoked Fish.

The High Holidays commence with Rosh Hashana on Friday, September 15. The Greenpoint Shul will have a candle lighting at 6:47 p.m., followed by Mincha and Maariv prayers at 7 p.m., followed by Dinner Under the Stars.

The Dinner Under the Stars requires a ticket that costs $54. There is also an opportunity to add a sponsorship, helping feed other members of the community, and the opportunity to volunteer before, during, or after the dinner.

The Greenpoint Shul’s website says, “Join us immediately following evening services in the enchanting garden of Greenpoint Shul for a heartwarming holiday dinner that promises not just delicious food, but also a sense of community and deep spiritual practice.”

The first full day of Rosh Hashana services begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September, 16 with Shacharit, Torah Service, and Mussaf, followed by Kiddush and learning. Mincha and Maariv prayers are at 7 p.m.

The second day of Rosh Hashana services begin at 8:30 a.m. with Shofar in Transmitter Park. At 9 a.m., there is Shacharit, Torah Services, Shofar, Mussaf, followed by Kiddush. At 4:30 p.m., there is Shofar in Transmitter Park, followed by Tashlich.

Greenpoint Shul’s High Holiday events continue for Yom Kippur on Sunday, September 24 at 6:15 p.m., when doors open for Kol Nidrei, which begins at 6:30 p.m. At 6:32 p.m., candle lighting and fasting starts, and at 6:45 p.m., Kol Nidrei begins.

On Monday, September 25, at 9 a.m., there is Shacharit and Torah services, followed by Yizkor and Mussaf at 11 a.m., Mincha and Megillat Yonah at 4:30 p.m., and Neilah at 5:45 p.m.

Another highlight on the High Holiday schedule is the Yom Kippur Break Fast meal sponsored by Acme Smoked Fish at 7:38 p.m. on September 25 at the Greenpoint Shul.

Last year, Rabbi Greenfield told Greenpointers that “It’s not my spiritual priority, but I think it’s so cool that Acme Smoked Fish — a bedrock Greenpoint institution, just like us — is our official Yom Kippur ‘Break the Fast’ sponsor.”

Greenpoint Shul is not offering any kid-specific activities this year, though, they pointed out that Shofar in Transmitter Park on Rosh Hashanah is particularly family friendly, and they will be offering babysitting at daytime services.

Tickets are now live for both Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services on the Greenpoint Shul’s website. Members of the Greenpoint Shul receive a certain amount of free tickets, while the general public is invited to purchase tickets. Non-member tickets are $200 each for either Rosh Hashana or Yom Kippur, or $360 for both.

The Greenpoint Shul’s website points out that “financial concerns are not a barrier to registering for High Holiday tickets,” asking those in need to reach out to them at info@greenpointshul.org.