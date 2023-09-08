Calling all budding ballerinas — McGolrick Park has the film for you.

Leap! follows the story of Félicie, an orphan who comes to Paris to make her dreams of being a prima ballerina come true.

The screening is free and open to the public, though please note it will be in French with English subtitles.

The screening is a part of Films on the Green Festival, which returned for another summer in celebration of all things French film. This year’s programming centers on dance films. Earlier this summer, Transmitter Park hosted a screening of La femme et le pantin.

“Films on the Green 2023 is also part of the Albertine Dance Season, a year-long celebration of the art of dance organized by Villa Albertine. In addition to the film festival, the season includes multi-city tours by French, African, and Caribbean companies, artistic residencies for choreographers, and a culminating dance-themed symposium featuring global leaders in the field.”

Check out the film on September 8, starting at 7:30 p.m.

v