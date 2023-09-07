This weekend in the neighborhood, there’s an array of exciting events to enjoy. To kick off, swing by the Toga-optional Greek-inspired gathering at The Springs. On Saturday, head out to East Williamsburg for some free stand-up comedy and tasty food samples at Cook Street Commons and a Monthly Open Jam at pinkFROG Cafe for music lovers. Then, as a weekend finale, you can experience an adrenaline-packed NYFW Skate Jam at Seret Studios or immerse yourself in street fashion and culture at a local fashion week event. There’s something for everyone to explore this weekend in the area.

Friday, September 8th

A Big Fat Greek Party at The Springs

Get ready for a Mediterranean-inspired extravaganza at The Springs starting at 6 PM this Friday! They’re throwing an epic Big Fat Greek Party in celebration of the cinematic release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. They’ve taken care of all the planning, so all you need to do is show up and start the party. Embrace the spirit with blue and white attire or togas, and don’t miss out on “A Shot of Windex,” The Springs’ own delectable and entirely safe concoction of Blue Curacao and Ouzo. The festivities begin at 6 PM, with a DJ spinning tunes from 10 PM ’til late. Please note that this event is for guests aged 21 and above. For more details, visit their site.

Saturday, September 9th

Local Flavors and Laughs at Cook Street Commons

Looking for a weekend pick-me-up? Head over to Cook Street Commons in East Williamsburg this Saturday, September 9, from 12-5 PM for an evening brimming with laughter and community spirit. Along with health and wellness information, “Tastes of Graham” food samples, and music and live entertainment, the Brooklyn Comedy Collective hosts a stellar lineup of stand-up comedians, including Benny Feldman, Fareeha Khan, Sara Hennessey, and Sam Morrison from 4-5 PM. Set in the heart of Graham Avenue, this free event offers the perfect blend of humor and local culture, giving you a great reason to support the community and its businesses. For more details, click here.

All are Welcome at The Live Music Jam at pinkFROG

On Saturday, music enthusiasts in Williamsburg gather at pinkFROG Cafe from 4-5 PM for their Sloth Jam, with what promises to be a fantastic afternoon of musical camaraderie. Musicians of all levels are encouraged to bring their instruments and join the creative fun, crafting tunes to delight the crowd. This free event is an excellent opportunity to showcase local talent and enjoy spontaneous music. While attendance is free, remember that supporting the venue by purchasing at least one drink or food item is greatly appreciated. Register for free here.

Sunday, September 10th

Arnette and Dazed NYFW Skate Jam at Seret Studios

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed evening at Seret Studios in Brooklyn on Sunday as Dazed teams up with ARNETTE for the ultimate NYFW Skate Jam. This event promises an action-packed afternoon featuring skate clinics, competitions, tips and tricks, a lineup of talented DJs, a delectable food truck, and much more. The schedule is jam-packed with excitement, including a Skate Clinic with the Harold Hunter Foundation, Skate School with Dede Lovelace, a Gang Corp Takeover, a thrilling Skate Competition hosted by Beatrice Domond, and a grand finale with a DJ set by Heron Preston. Whether you’re a skating pro or just looking for a good time, this event will not be missed! Get more info here.

NYFW Street Style Fashion Event at 100 Sutton

Fashion enthusiasts, mark your calendars for Sunday from 4-6 PM as SFWRUNWAY returns to Brooklyn’s 100 Sutton for a spectacular event during New York Fashion Week. This runway showcase will spotlight emerging designers and offer a unique blend of cocktails, culinary delights, photography, and fun. Explore this season’s cutting-edge fashion while immersing yourself in music, pop culture, innovation, activism, and more. Don’t miss out on perks like VIP gift bags, a chance to be featured in street style blogs, and the opportunity to shop the latest runway looks. Plus, the event will be televised and streamed exclusively on www.creatorstv.online. Tickets are $44 here.