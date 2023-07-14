Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy fête du 14-juillet (there’s certainly enough French people in North Brooklyn for me to be able to wish folks a nice Bastille Day, I think).

Not a great way to start the holiday, but French-influenced Cool World just closed this past weekend. The long-awaited Ethiopian restaurant Bersi looks like it’s close to opening. Chez Ma Tante just revamped their menu, and we got the scoop from their new executive chef.

In more casual food news, Bakers Dozen will be here for another 10 years at least, and people are loving the tacos from Los Unicos food truck.

Here’s some news sure to brighten your weekend: the MTA is now speeding up weekend G-train service (and plans to tackle weekday service in December). The Make McGuinness Safe crew took their fight to City Hall, to call out Mayor Adams for reversing his decision on the McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

v

We found out more about a family-friendly weekly dance party, a summer camp for the budding artists in your life, and Brooklyn Charm’s reopening in Greenpoint.

We also have some new Missed Connections, Community Cookbook recipes, and weekend roundup events.

After a weekend’s absence, the Open Air Fair is back!

In and around North Brooklyn

An inside look at the iconic Dancing of the Giglio in Williamsburg.

Are you a fan of paella? A block party this weekend from the Arroces team will be right up your alley.