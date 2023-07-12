The intersection of Greenpoint Avenue and Franklin Street is prime real estate for foot traffic, making it the perfect spot for a food truck.

Los Unicos, a mobile taqueria and burreria, has been making its way through North Brooklyn over the past few months, but now appears to be housed at Greenpoint and Franklin (at least for the time being).

The menu is fairly straightforward, featuring tacos, tortas, burritos, and bowls with a choice of protein (steak, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, or vegetarian).

If the frequent lines indicate, Los Unicos is doing something right.

Stop by from Monday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

