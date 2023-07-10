Cool World, a brasserie-style restaurant occupying the space at 905 Lorimer Street, has shut down after just a year in business, according to Instagram.

The closure happened abruptly, with the decision announced yesterday morning, also the restaurant’s last day of service.

Chef Quang Nguyen, formerly of Manhattan’s acclaimed Wildair, led the kitchen. “The idea behind some of the food is a nod to the Odeon and other 1990s brasseries,” he told Greenpointers last year. In June, the restaurant pivoted to an all-day kind of vibe with the addition of lunch.

A prime location right across the street from McCarren Park, in a highly pedestrian-trafficked part of Greenpoint, restaurants in recent years have failed to make traction in that space. Xilonen, a plant-based Mexican spot from Oxomoco chef Justin Bazdarich, similarly shut down after only a year in business. Before Xilonen, the French restaurant Sauvage enjoyed a few years of operation before pandemic-related complications forced them to shut down.

Here’s hoping the next tenants have better luck!

