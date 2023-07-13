We hope you’re ready for a busy calendar this weekend, as a wide range of events and experiences are awaiting you in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. From rooftop parties bringing on Tulum vibes and hands-on workshops for custom smokable herbs to rare sample sales, bird watching with great views, and community celebrations—there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Scroll through our list of top picks below, and of course, be sure to stop by our Open Air Fair (2 Noble Street) this weekend, featuring dancing from Brooklyn Swings, a pierogi-eating contest from Pierozek, and so much more!

Friday, July 14

Enjoy Rooftop Views, Tulum & Ibiza Vibes at Hotel Indigo

Get ready for an amazing rooftop experience this weekend. Join the Tulum & Ibiza vibes at Tatau Pool Lounge & Bar on the fourth floor of Hotel Indigo Williamsburg with DJ Yes_Mark spinning summer tunes from 5-10 p.m. on Friday. Entry is free, so you can soak up the rooftop views and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Delicious drinks and tasty bites will be available at the bar, ensuring a delightful culinary experience. If you want to make a splash, you can grab tickets through Resort Pass to access the pool. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to unwind, groove to the beats, and savor the flavors of a memorable evening at Tatau Pool Lounge & Bar. Reserve your spot here.

Birds and Brews at Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Attention birdwatchers and beer enthusiasts! Join the celebration of Black Birders Week 2023 for Birds and Brews—in collaboration with Black AF In STEM and NYC Audubon at Marsha P. Johnson State Park. From 7-8 p.m. this Friday, enjoy the breathtaking Manhattan skyline view as the sun sets while birdwatching. Afterward, take part in a free tour of Brooklyn Brewery and receive a drink voucher. Learn about the fascinating connections between birds and beer while making new connections with other Black birders. All experience levels are welcome, and the event is open to adults aged 18 and up. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate nature and community and enjoy refreshing brews. Register here.

Saturday, July 15

Roll Some Mo’ Custom Smoke Blend Workshop

Dive into custom smoke blends at the Roll Some Mo’: A DIY Smoke Blends Workshop. On Saturday, July 15, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hemp Lab NYC in Greenpoint, this hands-on workshop will guide participants through crafting personalized smoke blends using a variety of smokable herbs. Attendees can expect an introduction to smokable herbs, a journey into their history and use, an exploration of unique properties and flavors, secrets to creating harmonious blends, hands-on experience crafting their signature blend, guidelines for responsible herbal use, and a Q&A session for expert advice. Limited spots are available, so secure your place and become a master of rolling personalized smoke blends. Tickets are $40 here.

Browse the Adsum Sample Sale on Greenpoint Avenue

Adsum, the renowned American brand known for its high-quality manufacturing and design inspired by the American Northeast, is hosting its first in-person sample sale in years. Join them July 15 -16 at 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, ROOM 103, from 11:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Not only can you score amazing steals and deals on their past gear, but it’s also a chance to step into their office, open to the public for the first time. Don’t miss out on this unique experience to explore their creative space and shop stylish treasures. See you there, fashion-forward folks. Register here.

Sunday, July 16

All Access Day at New Women Space in Williamsburg

On July 16, head to New Women Space on 188 Woodpoint Road for All Access Day, a celebration of NYC’s diversity and creativity. Starting at 11:00 a.m., you can enjoy exhibitions, live music by local DJs and artists, three deep house yoga sessions led by Access Yoga founder Leah Friedlander and DJ Tony Mahtz, and support local artists and female-owned businesses. Don’t forget about the refreshments, cool space, and chill vibes! And to top it all off, there’s a big dance party to close the event. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with the community and have a fantastic time. RSVP here.

A Walking Tour to Dive Into the History and Evolution of Greenpoint

Join the New York Adventure Club to dive in and explore our Greenpoint neighborhood more deeply. Led by veteran tour guide Norman Oder, this unique experience will unveil the rich history, Polish roots, and evolving identity of Greenpoint. From its charming historic district and repurposed manufacturing plants turned art studios to grand churches and a picturesque waterfront park with sweeping views of midtown Manhattan, you’ll discover the hidden gems that make Greenpoint special. Norman will also provide insider tips on other must-visit spots for drinks and delicious food. Lace-up your comfortable shoes, bring water, and prepare for an adventure. Tickets are $36 here.