This weekend, the Open Air Fair will be keeping spirits as high as the summer temps. Join the fair on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, at 2 Noble Street from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. for activities, music, food, and shopping for every taste set on the picturesque Greenpoint waterfront (and Manhattan skyline).

Queen Esther

On Saturday, don’t miss an eclectic blend of jazz and feel-good global sounds soundtracking the day from iconic NYC jazz scene staple Queen Esther and Brooklyn-based community and art collective JunXion, respectively. Also, Summer Swing with Brooklyn Swings is back featuring free swing dancing lessons from 1 – 3 p.m., 2:30 – 3 p.m., and 4 – 4:30 p.m.!

Queen Esther will be performing with a band from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m., while JunXion will provide the vibes early in the day.

But that’s not all — celebrate Greenpoint’s distinctly Polish heritage during a pierogi-eating contest hosted by Pierozek, a Michelin-star-recognized local restaurant known for their pierogi and authentic Polish food.

Then on Sunday, JunXion will be back with their signature art buses and dance parties, including an 11 a.m. warmup, ecstatic dance with DJ Flavia and 2Melo from 12 – 2 p.m., and another set with 2Melo and friends. In case that wasn’t enough movement, Box St. Fitness, an inclusive, all-levels boxing gym, is leading a boxing class at 3:15 p.m. (no experience required!) — sign up HERE.

And, as usual, the weekend will be full of artisans, makers, vintage wares, baked goods, and delicious foods to choose from. No better time to try something new!

BECOME A VENDOR!

We’re hosting the fair every weekend until September 24 and are looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join us! Just sign up here!