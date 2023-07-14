Behrhaus is a well-curated online shopping destination for children, parents, and parents-to-be with a focus on wellness from Greenpoint local Lauren Behringer. On the site, Behringer posts a multitude of delicious and healthy recipes for readers to try.

For a perfect summer treat, try Behringer’s recipe for a healthier version of strawberry ice cream. This recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Plus, it can also be used to make ice pops.

See Behringer’s strawberry ice cream recipe below and find last week’s community cookbook recipe here.

Behrhaus’ Strawberry Ice Cream

Ingredients

1.5 cups of frozen mango

1.5 cups of frozen strawberries

1 tablespoon of plain Cocojune coconut yogurt

A few drops of almond milk (Behrhaus recommends Elmhurst 1925)

A dash of Ceylon cinnamon

Directions

Put all ingredients into a blender.

Blend on low until smooth.

Serve immediately.