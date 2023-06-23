Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Grey and gloomy skies abound, but hopefully, that means a few rainbows are just around the corner. Certainly more than a few rainbow flags, at least. And just in time for NYC Pride Weekend! We’ve got the scoop on how to celebrate, whether that be a music festival, Drag Story Hour, or even just brushing up on local history.

Speaking of local history, Brooklynites from all walks of life will be able to preserve their memories with a new initiative from the Center for Brooklyn History. One such Brooklynite? Long-serving assemblymember Joe Lentol, whose papers the center recently acquired.

NYC chain Westville recently made its Williamsburg debut. Bring the pride party home with Bar Blondeau’s take on a classic cosmo.

We love free events, whether it’s Bushwick Inlet Park’s summer music series or French films screened outdoors.

v

If you’re brave enough to withstand the rain and check out our Open Air Fair on Sunday (because Saturday’s iteration is sadly canceled), you’ll be rewarded with yummy vegan food and family-friendly pride activities.)

More weekend activities abound, but please note, some of them might have a rain date lined up. But never fear, Dave’s Waves Sonic Luncheonette is entirely indoors!

For another indoor activity, keep your eyes peeled for a new play happening at The Brick.

In honor of Juneteenth, we gathered a list of excellent Black-owned local businesses that deserve your support, no matter what time of year.

Botbar is officially open. Williamsburg’s Casa Ziki is on the hunt for a new location. Scandinavian-design shop Teak just opened on West Street. New reporting shows how the Moxy Williamsburg was able to open, despite a zoning dispute, after they retained the counsel of a former Mayor Adams staffer.

In and around North Brooklyn

Elected officials are calling for a new 3.5-acre park in Williamsburg.

The AfroPunk music festival is moving from Fort Greene to Greenpoint.