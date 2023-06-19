‘Tis the season for live outdoor music — as long as we’re not navigating traveling Canadian wildfire smoke again — and you can experience a month of it at Bushwick Inlet Park with the return of the Summer Music Series kicking off on June 22 and running weekly through July 27.

The series will pair skyline sunset views with free performances from Latin, jazz, and folk artists like Tambor y Caña, JFA All-Stars, Bombayo, Juana Luna, Gerry Eastman & Friends, and Jackson Lynch & Friends every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the 86 Kent Avenue waterfront plaza (right next to Marsha P. Johnson State Park).

The kickoff show on Thursday, June 22, will feature Tambor y Caña, an Afro-Venezuelan drum band of career musicians dedicated to spreading their diverse rhythm and creating music primarily as an ode to San Juan Bautista.

Soak up the cross-genre music and vibes curated in partnership with El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice, their CADRE (Community Artists’ Development and Resource Exchange) network, the Jazz Foundation of America, and musicologist, curator, and folk and traditional musician, Jackson Lynch. The series is also supported by 25 Kent, NYC Ferry, Triboro United Soccer Club, The William Vale, Brooklyn Brewery, NYC Parks Department, and North Brooklyn Parks Alliance.

More details (including the rest of the shows in the series) can be found here.

