It’s finally happened. Summer is “officially” here (as of June 21), and the warm weather events are in full swing. We’ve got you covered with various activities to keep you busy and happy this weekend. Get your creative juices flowing at a clay workshop, enjoy an evening of music and poetry at a local jewelry store, discover unique treasures at an Antiques, Oddities, and Ephemera Yardsale, support a community garden while enjoying a festive fundraiser, immerse yourself in the magic of a Pride event under the K Bridge, or indulge in a delightful rosé tasting experience.

And of course, don’t forget to check out the family-friendly Pride edition of our Open Air Fair market this weekend, complete with a dance party and special vegan-food pop-ups!

Friday, June 23

Clay Workshop with Interior Designer Erin Roberts

Unleash your creativity and join interior designer Erin Roberts for an inspiring ceramics workshop on Friday. Held at her Brooklyn studio, this two-hour class is perfect for beginners and experienced participants. Under Erin’s guidance, you’ll learn pottery pinch pot and slab techniques to craft your own hand-built vases using speckled clay. Choose between making a signature mini vase with handles or exploring your own vessel shape. All tools and materials will be provided, so bring yourself (or invite a friend to join!)

Once done, take home your masterpiece to perfection or opt for firing and glazing services for an additional fee. Immerse yourself in the creative process, meet fellow artists, and discover the joy of ceramics in this engaging workshop. Space is limited, so book your spot now. Tickets are $85 HERE.

Poetry Open Mic at Macha Studios in Greenpoint

Experience an enchanting music and poetry evening at Macha Studio in Greenpoint this Friday night. Starting at 7:15 PM, enjoy soulful tunes and a captivating poetry session at 8 PM. DM @macha.poetry to join in and catch the amazing @lisbethspilled as this month’s featured poet, whose work reflects her Latinx voice. A suggested $5 donation includes a glass of wine and supports the featured artist. Note that there won’t be bathroom access at the event. Free registration HERE.

v

Saturday, June 24

Antiques! Oddities! Ephemera! at the City Reliquary

On Saturday, celebrate Pride Weekend at the City Reliquary’s Antiques, Oddities, and Ephemera Yardsale. From noon to 6 PM, the museum’s backyard will be transformed into a treasure trove of wonders. Local artists and collectors will showcase their unique finds, including uranium glass, vintage photographs, bizarre global products, vintage film memorabilia, quirky ceramics, vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, and more. DJ Yestergay will spin tunes in honor of NYC Pride weekend while offering a fantastic selection of midcentury goodies. Fuel up with refreshments from Yardsale Cafe, Brooklyn’s best new bakery, which will also have its own antique store with fascinating memorabilia. RSVP HERE for free and bring cash, as not all vendors will take electronic payments or cards.

Spring into Summer at Java St. Community Garden

Get ready to “Spring into Summer” at the Java St. Community Garden‘s annual fundraiser party in Greenpoint. From 2 to 5 PM on Saturday, join the festivities at 59 Java Street between Franklin and West. This vibrant event promises an afternoon filled with fantastic raffle prizes, engaging kids’ activities, delicious food and drinks, and lively music. By attending, you’ll have a great time and contribute to the growth and sustainability of this beloved community garden. It’s an excellent option for the whole family. For more information, visit their website.

Sunday, June 25

Celebrate Pride in Style with GLITTERBOX PRIDE at Under the K Bridge

Presented by House of Yes, this open-air one-day festival promises an unforgettable experience of freedom, fierce beats, and love. Join legendary DJs Danny Tenaglia and Dimitri From Paris and Dames Brown, Rimarkable, and Sunny Cheeba for a day-to-night extravaganza of house and disco music. Immerse yourself in the magic of go-go dance, drag art, interactive art installations, and live performances. Indulge in delicious cocktails, explore the art market and vendors, and revel in the high vibrations of the clubhouse lounges. GLITTERBOX PRIDE is about creating unforgettable moments and uniting diverse communities on the dancefloor. Don your most dazzling, bold, and glamorous looks, and prepare for a day filled with love, joy, and pure celebration. Tickets are available via RA TICKETS.

Indulge in a Delightful Rosé Tasting Experience at MIDNIGHTS

Led by the knowledgeable Alexa Wagner, formerly of Sauced, the MIDNIGHTS rosé tasting event invites you to explore four different rosé wines and discover your favorite. As an added bonus, choose your preferred rosé and receive two additional glasses to savor. Located at 149 North 6th Street, MIDNIGHTS offers a beautiful backyard where you can sit back and sip, learn about your wine preferences, and enjoy a relaxing time with friends or even a date. Go ahead and reserve a spot now, as seating is limited. Tickets are $60 HERE.