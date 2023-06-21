While we might have moved past the hygge-craze that swept the nation a few years back, Scandinavian design sensibilities will always be au courant.

Teak, a new store in Greenpoint, thinks so too. The women-owned operation first started in 2021, and they just opened up a new store at 42 West Street, after a soft open in early June.

“We work with some of the best nordic companies in operation. These brands have a focus on quality and craftsmanship which is synonymous with Scandinavian design,” says the store’s website.

If you have Sweden on your travel bucket list, but no immediate plans to go, stop by the store this weekend for a fun Midsummer party! On Saturday, from 6-9 p.m., enjoy food, drinks, giveaways, and most importantly, flower crowns.