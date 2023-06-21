In honor of the official start of summer (sorry, Memorial Day weekend), Dave’s Waves Sonic Luncheonette is returning to Sunview Luncheonette (221 Nassau Avenue) for an extra-special Summer Solstice Spectacular Weekend starting this Friday, June 23.

The function promises both audio and visual delights with performances from the Dave’s Waves House Band Trio, Dave’s Waves House Band Quartet, and intermittent ritual performances all day by host, curator, and composer David First.

Feast on the menu of beats and experimental sounds all weekend (B.Y.O. headphones!) and check out the schedule below!

Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

9 p.m.: Special ritual performance by the Dave’s Waves House Band Trio (Erin Rogers, Tristan Kasten-Krause, and First)

Saturday, June 24, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

9 p.m.: Special ritual performance by the Dave’s Waves House Band Quartet (Rogers, Jessica Pavone, Kasten-Krause, and first)

Sunday, June 25, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All day: Special intermittent ritual performances from First

Dave’s Waves made its Greenpoint debut in 2018, and First laid out the ground rules in a subsequent interview, explaining:

“I try to do something a bit different for each one. The single most important stipulation of the Dave’s Waves mandate is that it must take place in an unused commercial establishment — a storefront — in a well-trafficked area. I’m very much interested in the reactions of people who stumble onto the place and have no idea what to expect.”

The aforementioned inaugural Greenpoint event was also the first time it was presented in an actual restaurant — the Sunview Luncheonette Social Club was formed in 2013 to cement Sunview’s place as a community hub and gathering space after the original restaurant closed. It serves as the location of many workshops regarding Meeker Avenue Plume vapor intrusion and self-describes as “a co-operative, a storefront on pause, a member-based social club, a sometimes microvenue for art, poetics, regionalism, mutual aid, and commoning.”