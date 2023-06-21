Our Open Air Fair has been taking over the Greenpoint waterfront at 2 Noble St. every weekend for nearly a month now, and it’s still just getting started. This Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, the fun continues with family-friendly Pride events, a dance party, special vegan-food pop-ups, and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.!

ELM Foundation — a non-profit celebrating the healing power of the arts designed to create more accessible creative communities — is hosting a family dance party in partnership with Family Dance Brooklyn featuring young DJs from their various youth DJ and production classes providing tunes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, alongside an art booth where families can create art about what Pride means to them.







And, as always, there will be no shortage of goodies to taste and gifts to buy.

On Saturday, enjoy slow-smoked BBQ from Holy Smokes including roasted pork shoulder, whole chickens, burgers and dogs served with real-deal authentic Puerto Rican dishes like rice and beans, pasteles, Mac and cheese, and coleslaw salad. This is a taste of quintessentially NYC fusion cuisine you don’t want to miss. And then for something completely different, Long Island Vegan Pop-Up will be on site with over 20 vendors of food and drinks, health and wellness products, clothes, and skincare that are all 100% vegan on Sunday. Highlights include Well Charged NYC, luxury vegan comfort food; Maati Made It, vegan soul food like macaroni and cheese and BBQ “chicken”; Empanahdas (emphasis on the “nah”), a woman-owned empanada business; Healthy as a Motha, Dominican and Trinidadian plant-based cuisine like pholourie; and Vegan on the Fly, which serves up vegan halal, chopped cheese, and more.

In the meantime, revisit Father’s Day weekend below!

BECOME A VENDOR!

