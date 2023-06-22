New York City’s annual Films on the Green returns for another summer of free French films across the city.

“Produced in partnership with NYC Parks and the FACE Foundation, this annual festival returns to Manhattan and Brooklyn’s parks from June 2 to September 8, showcasing 12 features that will transport you into a world of rhythm and emotion,” the website reads.

This year, the festival’s programming centers around films about dance, such as French Cancan and La Leçon de Tango (a screening of one of my personal all-time favorite films Les Demoiselles de Rochefort was sadly rained out, but highly worth checking out on the Criterion Collection).

A still from the film, Le Femme et le Pantin (1959).

The screenings take place at different parks around the city, and Greenpoint is included in the fun. This Friday, June 23, Transmitter Park, with support from the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, will host a screening of the 1959 film, La Femme et le Pantin. The film stars Brigitte Bardot as a fandango dancer who charms a bull breeder in Seville. In the U.K., the film was released with the probably-not-at-all-sexist title, A Woman Like Satan, so I’m personally intrigued by how the story might shake out.

The film will start at 8:30 p.m. No ticket required — simply show up! And if you have kids, keep an eye out for September’s screening of the animated film Leap! at McGolrick Park.

