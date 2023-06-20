This Friday, the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) is hosting a unique opportunity designed to give locals a chance to become a part of Brooklyn history.

From 1-4 p.m., Greenpointers will have a chance to scan and digitize their photos, maps, journals, letters and other memorabilia to become a part of a new exhibition, Brooklyn Is…, at the Center for Brooklyn History. The center, located in Brooklyn Heights, is currently undergoing renovations and is open by appointment only, but is set to reopen later this year.

The memories submitted by Brooklynites from all walks of life will be on display starting September 14.

Max item size is 8.5×11 in. The library will be providing pizza. If you can’t make it to the event, no worries — you can upload memories here.