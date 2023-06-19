Updated, June 2023

In honor of Juneteenth today, we’re re-sharing our updated list of Black-owned businesses located in North Brooklyn.

Juneteenth, commemorating the date in 1865 when the news of the end of slavery reached the shores of Galveston, Texas, first earned federal holiday status three years ago, though it has long been observed within the Black community.

60% of Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents are white, which makes supporting the Black and BIPOC populations in our neighborhood all the more important.

Brother Vellies (71 Franklin St.)

v

Creative Director Aurora James’ shoe brand, Brother Vellies, has been seen in top fashion magazines across America, with her stylish shoe store on a prominent corner of Greenpoint. Handcrafted shoes from South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco, aim to maintain the spirit of Africa with traditional footwear handcrafted in village workshops. Each pair of Brother Vellies shoes is assembled from sustainable resources, “using heritage techniques perfected over generations,” the brand states. Horsehair fringe, plush furs, and carved bones are all some of the collections’ striking embellishments.

Stuart Cafe & Cinema (79 West St.)

This tiny movie theater, owned by Emelyn Stuart, is a treat to escape to for screenings of mainstream and artsy films. They have a generous Happy Hour special and an extensive food menu.

Action Burger (292 Graham Ave.)

This comic book themed burger joint is home to over 250 free arcade games from the 80s and 90s. Pay it forward and order mac and cheese bacon burgers, deep fried pizza rolls, plus family-sized boozy slushies.

Sweet Science (135 Graham Ave.)

This neighborhood cocktail bar is the type of cozy spot you want to settle into and never leave. This June, they’re also celebrating 10 years in business. Check out their hearty specials, such as a 10-hour braised oxtail lasagna and jerk-seasoned baby back ribs.

Brooklyn Braised

Run out of a commercial kitchen in South Williamsburg, this catering company is run by chef and founder Christa Lynch. Sign up for her email list for free recipes, consider donating a meal to Kensington Family shelter or plan your next event with Brooklyn Braised, which has catered events for The Brooklyn Nets, Twitter, Essence and more.

Celsious (115 N. 7th St.)

This new laundromat for the aesthetically and eco- inclined is run by sisters Corinna and Theresa Williams. Self-service laundry is suspended, but drop off and pick up are available. Environmentally friendly detergents, dryer balls, stain sticks and more are also for sale in Celsious’ online shop.

Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.)

Opened at the height of the pandemic era (Summer 2020), Kokomo’s outdoor dining oasis is always bustling. Owned by Ria Graham and her husband, Kevol Graham, Kokomo serves pan-Carribbean cuisine with a fun Brooklyn twist (boozy brunch!). The vibe is certainly worth visiting for, and the jerk chicken and spicy island pasta are musts.

Hairenomics Mane Bar (69 West St.)

The first Black-owned salon in Greenpoint, Hairenomics Mane Bar is a one stop shop for all things hair and beauty. Owner Tamara Laureus has extensive experience as a celebrity hair stylist “The goal for every client is to leave with positive energy and feeling beautiful,” the website says. Aside from hair, the salon offers nail and makeup services.

Williamsburg Music Center (367 Bedford Ave.)

Williamsburg Music Center first opened in 1981 and is still going strong. The jazz venue, owned by legendary composer, conductor & musician Gerry Eastman, offers live music from Thursday through Sundays. “During the time of opening WMC, Williamsburg was at the peak of violence, poverty, and discrimination for People of Color living in NYC,” says the venue’s website. “One of the many reasons Gerry sought out to open WMC was to provide a safe space for POC musicians to perform; and to honor the African musical diaspora.”

A Taste of Heaven (251 Jackson St.)

Husband and wife team Tony and Melody Vergara offer up home-cooked soul food classics, like collard greens, mac and cheese, rice and peas, and candied yams. Each meal ranges in price from $11 to $20, and portions are large, so you get the bang for your buck.

Le Paris Dakar (141 India St.)

The newly opened Le Paris Dakar offers up sweet and savory crepes with a Senegalese twist. Husband and wife duo Mouna and Thierno first opened up two locations in Bed-Stuy and have now made their Greenpoint debut. Stop by to try bissap, the national drink of Senegal.

For more Black-owned establishments to support in Brooklyn, download the app EatOkra, which maps Black-owned restaurants, follow @BlackOwnedBklyn on Instagram, and bookmark this spreadsheet sharing Black-owned New York City spaces.