Perched on the Wythe Hotel’s sixth floor sits Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.), a French bar and restaurant with a seafood-focused food menu and extensive cocktail list.

For this week’s addition the Community Cookbook, Bar Blondeau has shared the recipe for their new Pride Month special, the Supergay Cosmo, featuring the local, queer-owned spirits brand, Supergay. For every Supergay Cosmo sold, Bar Blondeau will donate $2 to The Center, an organization that has empowered NYC’s LGBTQ+ community for four decades.

See the recipe for Bar Blondeau’s Supergay Cosmo below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bar Blondeau’s Supergay Cosmo

Ingredients

1 ounce of Supergay Vodka

.5 ounce of Gifford Crème de Pêche de Vigne

.5 ounce of Combier Liqueur D’orange

.25 ounce of Heimat White Peach Liqueur

.75 ounce of fresh lime juice

.5 ounce of Sunraysia Five Star Cranberry (or .25 ounce of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice)

Directions