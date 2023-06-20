Local chain Westville (658 Driggs Ave.) recently brought their vegetable-heavy menu of easy American eats over to North Brooklyn. Williamsburg welcomed Westville earlier this year in March, and the new spot is “thrilled to offer fresh, approachable food to the neighborhood.”

The Westville brand is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, with five restaurants in Manhattan and one in Dumbo. Williamsburg is the company’s seventh outpost.

Indoor/outdoor vibes at Westville.

Williamsburg’s Westville is bright and casual. The restaurant features a large outdoor seating area, plus several indoor tables next to the huge windows, which are open on nice days, offering the best of both worlds. Westville told Greenpointers that they believe “a great vibe is everything.”

The bright interior of Westville in Williamsburg.

Westville serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch and is an easy place to take kids. The company prides itself on having “something for everyone.” The menu features an array of healthy options, but also kid-approved favorites like hot dogs, burgers, fries, and mac and cheese.

The lunch and dinner menus include a variety of salads, sandwiches, and mains like breaded chicken cutlets and salmon teriyaki, but Westville is really known for its extensive list of sides, dubbed market vegetables.

Westville’s chili ponzu cucumbers over labneh.

Market vegetable options include traditional ones like broccoli with garlic and an array of potatoes like pesto mashed sweet potatoes, but the real hits are the more innovative vegetable sides like chili ponzu cucumbers over labneh and beets with goat cheese and walnuts.

The brunch menu includes the same market vegetables, salads, and burgers, plus additional items like a California Benedict, a quinoa brunch bowl, avocado toast, and French toast.

Westville’s quinoa brunch bowl.

The extensive drink menu includes seasonal cocktails, wine, beer, and a lot of non-alcoholic options like coffee, juice, soda, iced tea, and lemonade. One unique choice is the blended mint lemonade, which comes as a frozen mixture of lemonade, mint, and honey. It’s the perfect summer mocktail for kids (and adults).

Westville’s refreshing blended mint lemonade.

Westville offers happy hour specials everyday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. when margaritas, sangria and mules are all $8. Glasses of wine are also $8, bottles are $36, and bar is $6. Choose from a passionfruit white sangria, a smoky margarita, a Kentucky mule, Prosecco, a Lagunitas IPA, and more.

Williamsburg’s Westville is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., dinner 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., and brunch 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservations are available on Resy.