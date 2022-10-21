Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Do you have a Halloween costume lined up yet? If not, better get going on that ASAP. We added more fun and local events to our Halloween roundup.

Sadly, local favorite Anella closed after 13 years in the neighborhood.

Two different Williamsburg businesses (ironically, located literally across the street from each other) just launched their pilsner beer. Stop by Brooklyn Brewery and then hit up TailGate to figure out which one you prefer.

Get your tickets to Wasabi’s annual tuna-cutting ceremony.

Settepani is celebrating 30 years in business. New coffee shop Rhythm Zero opened on Kent Street last week.

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series here.

fyb jewelry hosted a women’s networking event. Astronomy on Tap is coming to Greenpoint Library for a special spooky season-themed session. Archestratus is hosting new work from artist Daniel Zender and throwing a party tonight. Also throwing a Friday night shindig? Soon-to-open record store Razor-N-Tape. Need more weekend plans? Here are some fun options.

No contract, no coffee — Starbucks workers at the Williamsburg location went on strike this Saturday.

A meet-cute at Big Night! But they need your help in reconnecting these two potential lovebirds!

In and around North Brooklyn

Van Leeuwen, the ice cream chain with locations in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, now has to accept cash (they were illegally trying to be cashless before).

25 Kent wants your office to set up shop there, so they’re slashing rent prices like crazy.

Williamsburg is still, unsurprisingly, one of StreetEasy’s most searched-for neighborhoods.