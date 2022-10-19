Cozy local favorite, Anella (222 Franklin St.), has closed its doors permanently. The beloved mainstay will most definitely be missed by locals who frequented it as a reliable spot for seasonal American classics.

Anella opened on a quiet stretch of Franklin Street in northern Greenpoint in May 2009. It served brunch and dinner with unfussy menu highlights like pasta, burgers, and chicken dishes. Arguably, one of the best features of the restaurant was its quaint backyard, hidden from the hustle and bustle of Franklin Street.

Stacked chairs make for a sad and empty interior at the permanently closed favorite, Anella.

Anella was run by Blair Papagni for 12 years until May 2021, when Papagni sold it to her friend Sean Curneen. Curneen kept Anella open for one and a half years before making the “difficult decision to close,” Papagni told Greenpointers. The former owner explained that the decision was made for several reasons, but mostly so that Curneen could “spend more time with his family.”

Locals may remember when Papagni was forced to temporarily close Anella in July 2018 due to a fire in the restaurant. Thankfully, Anella reopened a few months later in October 2018.

Stacked bar stools line the window of the permanently closed Anella.

“I ran Anella for 12 years and had nothing but love and affection for that space and all of the staff and guests that passed through those doors and enjoyed brunch in the garden or dinner tucked away in the cozy front booth,” said Papagni.

Papagni thanks all Greenpointers “for being a part of a really wonderful ride” and hopes she is “leaving behind many good memories of wonderful meals shared with family and friends in that space.”

Simple signage on Anella’s website stating the restaurant has closed.

Curneen is an owner of a north Williamsburg Mexican eatery, Casa Pública (594 Union Ave.), which is one of Greenpointers‘ favorite heated outdoor dining spots. Papagni encourages locals to continue to support him and his family there.