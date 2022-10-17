No contract, no coffee!

Starbucks workers at the Williamsburg Reserve location (154 North 7th Street) went on strike this past Saturday. Greenpointers previously reported how that location successfully unionized in June, joining seven other unionized locations in New York City.

Workers across unionized Starbucks locations have said that Starbucks has dragged its feet on entering into good-faith negotiations in recognition of their union.

Unionized workers at the Williamsburg Starbucks voted to go on a one day strike today and shut it down. No coffee, no contract!



Donate to the @SBWorkersUnited solidarity fund: https://t.co/u5X2m0L0PV pic.twitter.com/prjydIzSzg — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) October 15, 2022

“Workers at the Williamsburg Reserve location allege that Starbucks has undertaken unilateral changes in hours and benefits, offered raises to workers at non-union locations but refused to raise the wages of union workers, chronically understaffed the location and failed to provide training to new hires, among other issues,” reads a press release from Starbucks Workers United.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler and City Comptroller Brad Lander showed up to lend their support to Saturday’s strike.

“Here in the northside of Williamsburg, we are a hotbed of union organizing,” Restler told CBS NY. “At Starbucks, here on North 7th Street, at Trader Joe’s on Kent, workers are standing up, organizing, and demanding better wages, better benefits.”