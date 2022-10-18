No need to peruse ye olde Craigslist for the latest Missed Connection — according to Big Night‘s Instagram, two color-coordinated Brooklynites recently came together over Francophilia and glassware.

Big Night alleges, via Instagram Story, that a Paris-turned-Park-Slope resident caught the ear of a woman from Crown Heights among the store’s glassware, and the rest is history (or could be, depending on the outcome of this post).

The store, which specializes in dinner party essentials from stemware to aromatics to artisanal cheeses, seems suspiciously well-stocked with date night essentials at 154 Franklin Street. So, if you recognize the Frenchman in question, there’s truly no better option than to send him Big Night’s way. After all, any night can be a Big Night, as they say.