Stop by the fyb jewelry showroom (37 Greenpoint Avenue, Ste 508) tomorrow evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for a networking opportunity, in collaboration with We are Women Owned.

The event will feature complimentary wine sponsored by Mateus, as well as two other women-owned brands — Tainable and Kubo Home Goods.

Tainable is a brand from Aylin Cabrera, who cultivates her boutique with an eye on both sustainability and her Bolivian roots. Kubo Home Goods sells handcrafted home goods, in partnership “with artisan communities and indigenous groups in the Philippines, as well as Filipino makers.”

Inside the fyb showroom. Photo courtesy of Alyssa Kuchta

fyb, or follow your bliss, has been based in Greenpoint for three years now. Their 18k gold plated & semi-precious stone jewelry has been featured in Vogue, Glamour, and Elle. For founder Alyssa Kuchta, tomorrow’s networking event is just one of many initiatives designed to inspire women to pursue what matters to them. Last year, she wrote Follow Your Bliss: Wisdom from Inspiring Women to Help You Find Purpose and Joy, a collection of advice and interviews with successful women.

Please note, during regular business hours, the fyb showroom is open by appointment only, so be sure to email hello@fybjewelry.com to stop by! And register for the free event here.

