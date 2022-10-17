North Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th St.) has teamed up with local Greenpoint tattoo shop Three Kings (572 Manhattan Ave.) for a tattoo giveaway in celebration of Brooklyn Brewery’s new Brooklyn Pilsner.

Brooklyn Brewery wrote on Instagram, “We’re celebrating our new crisp Pilsner with some free crisp ink, teaming up with legends @threekingstattoo for a tattoo giveaway!”

The post explained that the first 50 people to follow and tag both the Brooklyn Brewery Instagram account and the Three Kings Instagram account and post a photo with Brooklyn Brewery’s Brooklyn Pilsner along with the hashtag #keepitcrisp, will be able to get a free NYC-inspired flash tattoo by a Three Kings tattoo artist.

Photo: Paige Snider

The idea for this cool collaboration originated from Brooklyn Brewery, as the Brooklyn Pilsner can design had New York-inspired symbols that felt like they would come across so well as a tattoo.

Mildred Lee, a Marketing Director for Brooklyn Brewery, said, “As soon as I saw the packaging for Brooklyn Pilsner with the NYC icons, I immediately wanted all the icons as tattoos and thought others would think the same.”

Lee went on to explain that Brooklyn Brewery decided to initiate “a fun, NYC centered partnership with an iconic tattoo shop brand” to honor the brewery’s new pilsner. She said, “Three Kings Tattoo immediately came to mind as the perfect partner for the flash tattoo activation work – not only is their first shop in Greenpoint close to the Brewery but they are highly respected within the community and beyond for their artistic vision, high quality work, and customer service.”

A new NYC-inspired tattoo at Three Kings. Photo: Paige Snider

Three Kings agreed, and the partnership was formed! The owner of Three Kings Tattoo, Matt Marcus, also known as Matty “No Times” Marcus, said he is “excited to partner with Brooklyn Brewery as we have been neighbors in Brooklyn for 15 years.”

“Brooklyn Brewery has always had a great reputation as a brand and their product is undeniably one of the best,” continued Marcus. “It’s always nice to work with people who also want to give back to their supporters and community. Three Kings has always prided itself on giving our clients the best experience in tattooing so to be able to align ourselves with what Brooklyn Brewery does is a beautiful thing!”

It sounds like the partnership has been a huge success so far as both parties told Greenpointers that they enjoyed working with the other. “We look forward to seeing where it goes and hopefully work together on more collaborations in the future,” said Marcus of Three Kings.

Lee of Brooklyn Brewery similarly stated, “We were thrilled they wanted to partner with us, and their team has been absolutely wonderful to work with.”

As of Monday, October 17, not all 50 tattoos have been claimed yet. So, get ‘gramming, Greenpointers!