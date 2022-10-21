On Saturday, October 22, artist and illustrator Daniel Zender will be opening his new show at Archestratus, Heads Will Roll, which will feature sculptural objects d’arte.
Beginning at 6:00 p.m., the evening itself will feature live music by @bkdeadhead, dancing, food, drinks, and some “further surprises.”
Known for his eccentric and thought-provoking illustrations, Zender’s work often explores the crossroads between humor and horror. Highly saturated and slightly outlandish, Zender captures the drama of emotionally charged moments, people, and feelings. His work has been featured in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Bloomberg Businessweek, Refinery 29, among other publications both locally and nationally. Most recently, his art was featured on the cover of the New York Times Book Review to accompany a review of the novel, Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah.
Prints of his art from the show and a few of his zines will be available for purchase at Archestratus.
About
Daniel Zender is an artist, living and working in Brooklyn, NY, whose work includes editorial and commercial illustration, graphic design, cartooning, printmaking, painting, and sculpture. He is the recipient of silver and gold medals from the Society of Illustrators and the Art Directors Club Young Guns award. Clients include the New York Times, New Yorker, Nike, Adidas, Facebook, and Google, as well as editorial and commercial work from a variety of clients. He also teaches at Queens College.danielzender.com