On Saturday, October 22, artist and illustrator Daniel Zender will be opening his new show at Archestratus, Heads Will Roll, which will feature sculptural objects d’arte.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Zender

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., the evening itself will feature live music by @bkdeadhead, dancing, food, drinks, and some “further surprises.”



Photos courtesy of Daniel Zender

Known for his eccentric and thought-provoking illustrations, Zender’s work often explores the crossroads between humor and horror. Highly saturated and slightly outlandish, Zender captures the drama of emotionally charged moments, people, and feelings. His work has been featured in the New York Times, the New Yorker, Bloomberg Businessweek, Refinery 29, among other publications both locally and nationally. Most recently, his art was featured on the cover of the New York Times Book Review to accompany a review of the novel, Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Photo courtesy of the New York Times Book Review

Prints of his art from the show and a few of his zines will be available for purchase at Archestratus.

