Greenpoint’s warm and welcoming Japanese restaurant, Wasabi (638 Manhattan Ave.), is hosting its annual Tuna Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, November 10, 6.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

Master Sushi Chef Robby Wijaya and his freshly cut tuna. Photo: Hector Guajiro

The event will be designed like a standing-room only cocktail party, with master sushi chef Robby Wijaya and his wife Cristin Wijaya passing small plates throughout the restaurant. The prix fixe menu will also include unlimited Sapporo beer, Kubota Manjyu sake, and Suntory whiskey.

Tickets are on sale now through Venmo. The first 40 people to purchase tickets will be charged $150, and subsequent tickets will cost $175.

Wasabi proclaims itself to be Brooklyn’s longest-standing Japanese restaurant, and it very well might be as it has been around for 20 years. The Greenpoint mainstay offers traditional Japanese dishes fused with Indonesian and French influences, as Chef Wijaya has fashioned the menu from his personal life experiences.

One reason for Wasabi’s long-standing success might be the restaurant’s commitment to using only the freshest fish. Wasabi is the only wholesaler who receives fish directly from Indonesia due to a change in Indonesian government policy. Wasabi’s exclusive shipments of fresh fish are delivered every couple of days, and the Wijayas are proud to give back to the communities in Indonesia, where they both were born.

Robby, Cristin, and Brandon Wijaya. Photo: Hector Guajiro

In fact, Robby and Cristin both hail from the same village in Indonesia, but actually met at Wasabi while Cristin was a cashier. Eventually, the pair bought the restaurant. Cristin said, “We first met at Wasabi…which makes Brooklyn extra special to us.”