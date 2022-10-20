Fall is in full swing! Remember that stubborn tree outside my window? It has finally yielded to Mother Nature. It’s now prime time to talk long walks around our neighborhood! Enjoy that picturesque autumn view while it lasts. Tag #greenpointers while you are at it.

Saturday, October 22

Pearls are very in season now. This Saturday, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., you’ll have a chance to get up close with the mother of pearls — oysters!

Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park is inviting one and all to come monitor their oysters. All investigators are to meet at the East River waterfront in Bushwick Inlet Park — enter at 86 Kent Avenue soccer field and walk all the way back to the water. Limited slots available. RSVP here.



Photo Credit: Bushwick Inlet Park

PS 110 PTA is bringing us a Fall Carnival this Saturday! Plan on swinging by Monitor Street (by McGolrick Park) between 2 – 5 p.m. You’re promised a bouncy house, a haunted house, pumpkins, merch, games, and food!

Photo Credit: PS110PTA

The Boiler (191 North 14th Street) is hosting a free community workshop this Saturday, 3 – 4:30 p.m. — An Interactive Lesson on Pencil Making! Author Caroline Weaver will be imparting her knowledge on the history of this writing tool. After that, you’ll get your hands on some graphite and make your own writing tool. Your ticket to learning here.

Photo Credit: The Boiler

Sunday, October 23

I’m most definitely not biased when I say this next event is NOT to be missed. Domino Park Dog Parade and Costume Contest! Sunday, 12 – 2 p.m. Details below. Ruff’ said.

Photo Credit: Domino Park

Settepani Restaurant and Bakery (602 Lorimer Street) is turning 30! Join in this festive celebration this Sunday, 12 – 3 p.m. Food, cocktails and music sounds like a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon.

Photo Credit: Settepani Restaurant & Bakery

Vintage lovers, you’ll want to make a pit stop at Exhibit Salon (182 Driggs Avenue) this Sunday. Don’t miss out on their Vintage Pop-Up from 12 – 6 p.m. The team has gathered a great group of vendors selling a wide variety of vintage, second-hand clothing, and accessories.



Photo Credit: Exhibit Salon

Oysters, carnival, doggos in costumes, pencil making… You must be in a bind. Any combinations of these events will be the perfect combination. Go forth and Greenpoint!