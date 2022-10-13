It’s my personal time of year, when the air outside gets crisp, but not cold, when the leaves start to fall into fat, crunchy piles, and for the best holiday of all — Halloween.

Greenpointers has compiled some upcoming events to keep on your radar, for kids and adults alike. What’s more, most are free! Make the most of the season, and check out what it has to offer below.

Also, this list is by no means exhaustive, and we’ll likely update it when we find more events. Did we miss something? Email editor@greenpointers.com, and I’ll be happy to include your event.

October 16

Halloween @ Bedford Slip

First is this free event, brought to us by NBK Parks and Bedford Slip Organizers in partnership with NYC Department of Transportation, NBK Mutual Aid, and NBK Open Streets Community Coalition.

This Sunday, from 12 – 6 p.m., join kids of all ages for screenings of spooky Halloween classics, a pumpkin decorating station, a costume exchange, and more!

RSVP on Eventbrite here.

October 22

PS 110 Fall Carnival

PS 110 (124 Monitor Street) is hosting its annual Fall Carnival — and they need your help. The group is calling for volunteers to help at all stages of the event. Can’t volunteer? They also have an Amazon Wishlist for needed event items.

October 25

Spooky Science! Astronomy Night

Join other like-minded astronomy aficionados for the first-ever Spooky Science! Astronomy Night at the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Avenue).

According to the event’s website, “The evening will include an introduction to the library’s community astronomy art exhibit and will feature talks from two astronomy professionals, games (with prizes!) and telescope viewing on the roof (weather-permitting).”

Please note, this event is meant for those 18 and older. Registration in advance is required.

October 27

Monster-a-Mash at Greenery Unlimited

They did the mash (they did the Monster-a-Mash).

From 6 to 9 p.m., boogie down in your finest costumed attire under a verdant canopy of plants at Greenery Unlimited (91 West Street).

“Warm up your Hallo-weekend with some spooky libations and dancing sensations,” says the party’s Eventbrite page. “If you’ve been to any our Greenery Get Downs before, you know you’re in for a real treat (no tricks!). We’ll be turning up the spooky vibes with our signature jungle beats for all you plant freaks, ghouls and goblins.”

The event is free, but RSVP to ensure your spot!

October 29

Greenpoint Halloween Parade, Spooktacular Party, & Zombie Nerf War 2022

Start Hallo-weekend off with a veritable day of kid-friendly events. Town Square is hosting this line-up, which kicks off with a free costume parade at 12 p.m. Meet in front of 176 Java Street for a march through the neighborhood.

Return to Java Street for a timed and ticketed Spooktacular Party, full of games and arts and crafts options. Reserve a 50-minute session for your kiddo, with slots available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break from 12 – 1 p.m. for the parade).

After the Spooktacular Party, adults and kids alike are welcome to participate in the Zombie Nerf War. No need to bring your own Nerf gun; supplies will be provided. Timed sessions start at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Spooktacular Party and Zombie Nerf War tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of event if supplies are available. You can also get combo tickets for $30, only available online.

Get more details and tickets here.

A Night of Spirits with Spirits at The Shanty

For the parents who need to unwind after that Zombie Nerf War, we have just the event for you. The Shanty (79 Richardson Street) is hosting a decidedly adult affair with their ticketed Halloween celebration dedicated to spirits – both ghostly and alcoholic.

Dance the night away at their on-site distillery, with a complimentary drink in hand. A photo booth, costume contest, and tarot card readings await you.

Tickets start at $25, or $40 with the inclusion of a tarot reading.