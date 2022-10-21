Earlier this year, MyMoon (184 North 10th St.), a gorgeous restaurant and event venue in north Williamsburg with excellent Spanish cuisine and a pretty courtyard, welcomed a wonderful new chef, Marco Antonio Paz Del Alamo.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Chef Marco has shared his recipe for Carpaccio of Celery Turnip with Quince and Truffled Citrus Vinaigrette, one of his vegetarian specialities.

See Chef Marco's recipe for Carpaccio of Celery Turnip with Quince and Truffled Citrus Vinaigrette below.

Carpaccio of Celery Turnip, Quince And Truffled Citrus Vinaigrette

Ingredients

For the Celery Root Carpaccio

2 pounds of whole peeled celery root

1 sprig of thyme

1/4 cup of butter

For the Vinaigrette

1/4 cup of grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

4 teaspoons of white truffle oil

For the Quince Puree

6 quinces

4 apples

Juice of 4 lemons

1 cup of orange juice

3/4 of a cup of sugar

For the Celeriac Puree

Cooked celery root circles

2 3/4 cups of cream

1 1/4 cups of milk

For the Mix of Aromatic Herbs

2 1/2 cups of finely chopped parsley

2 1/2 cups of finely chopped dill

2 1/2 cups of chopped sage

2 1/2 cups of chopped chervil

2 1/2 cups of finely chopped coriander

Directions

For the Celery Root Carpaccio:

Cook the celery root with the sprig of thyme and butter wrapped in aluminum foil for 40 minutes at 160 degrees. Remove from the oven and let cool. Use a round mold to cut the cooked celery root into circles and put the best looking circles one by one on the plate in an orderly manner. Set aside the circles that are not used. (You’ll want to set aside about 40% of circles for the celeriac puree.) Add salt and pepper.

For the Vinaigrette:

1. Mix all the ingredients.

For the Quince Puree:

Extract the juice from 4 lemons. Put all ingredients in a vacuum bag and cook in the oven at 150 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove from bag and blend in Thermomix for 3 minutes at maximum power. Let cool.

For the Celeriac Puree:

Put the cooked celery root circles that were not used in a pot with the cream and milk until the celery root is covered and cook them for 10 minutes. Crush them in Thermomix until you have a fine puree. (You’ll want a strong, creamy texture and pearl white color.)

For the Mix of Herbs:

1. Chop all herbs very finely.

Presentation

1. With a brush, dress the celery root carpaccio circles on the plate with the vinaigrette.

2. Sprinkle the mix of herbs over the carpaccio.

3. Alternate each piece of carpaccio with the quince and celeriac purees.

4. Garnish with sprouts if desired.