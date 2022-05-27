Happy Friday, Greenpointers!

Memorial Day Weekend is here and ushering in another heat wave. Cool off with a Freddo Cappuccino from Dstrkt coffee while reading about the bathing beauty contestants from this day in Greenpoint in 1947 and how the new legislative maps affect our neighborhood. Hint: Greenpoint moved State Senate District 17 to District 59! If you’re looking for something stronger, chill out at the new rooftop bar, Slate.

This weekend also offers a free community concert at M.S. 50 from National Sawdust on Saturday and volunteer opportunities with the Angel Babies Project.

This past week, Ovenly celebrated its ten year anniversary in Greenpoint, and the new dog run at One Bell Slip debuted with its grand opening. Speaking of dogs, there is a new missed connections app to help lonely North Brooklyn residents find love in the dog-eat-dog world of dating in New York.

North Brooklyn locals are enjoying some long-awaited good news about the Greenpoint ferry stop and the renovation of the soccer field at Bushwick Inlet Park.

Greenpointers profiled Brooklyn Integrative Psychological Services and the company’s holistic approach to mental health and Well-Paid Maids, which is NYC’s only accredited living-wage home cleaning company. Sadly, we discovered that Freddy’s Market is closing at the end of the month.

In arts news, Evan Silver (Tiresias’ creator and alter ego) told Greenpointers about their upcoming show, HYPERFANTASIA, and painter and muralist, Estrella Munoz, talked to us about her mural outside Market on Kent.

Ovenly’s Greenpoint location turned 10 this week!

In and Around North Brooklyn

In more depressing-yet-relatable real estate news, Gothamist said “Hell is an open house for a Greenpoint apartment where 50 people show up.”

Word Bookstore welcomed the First Lady of Iceland to Greenpoint!

Stuff your face with delicious Blue Collar burgers at Common Mollies Saturday, May 28th.