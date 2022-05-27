Local java destination, DSTRKT Coffee (67 Driggs Ave.), shared the shop’s recipe for their Freddo Cappuccino, which is similar to an iced cappuccino, and perfect for this weekend’s warmer weather.
Check out DSTRKT's Freddo Cappuccino recipe below.
Ingredients:
100 milliliters of of fresh milk
1-2 shots of espresso, depending on desired strength
Sugar, if desired
5-7 ice cubes
Cinnamon or grated chocolate, if desired
Directions:
- Put 100 milliliters of fresh milk into a blender and blend until you see dense cream. (You can also place 100 milliliters of milk plus 2 ice cubs into the blender and blend until you see dense cream.) *Allow the cream to split from the milk.
- Prepare 1 or 2 shots of espresso, depending on how strong you wish your drink to be.
- Put sugar into the hot espresso mix, if desired, and stir well.
- Put 5 ice cubes into a tall 16 ounce cup. Add the hot espresso mix and stir right away until the coffee gets cold. *If needed, you can add more ice cubes.
- Get the cream you have already prepared and add it to the cold espresso drink.
- Add cinnamon or grated chocolate on top if desired.