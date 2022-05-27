Local java destination, DSTRKT Coffee (67 Driggs Ave.), shared the shop’s recipe for their Freddo Cappuccino, which is similar to an iced cappuccino, and perfect for this weekend’s warmer weather.

Check out DSTRKT’s Freddo Cappuccino recipe below. For last week’s Community Cookbook recipe, click here.

Ingredients:

100 milliliters of of fresh milk

1-2 shots of espresso, depending on desired strength

Sugar, if desired

5-7 ice cubes

Cinnamon or grated chocolate, if desired

Directions: