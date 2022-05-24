Local bakeshop Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Ave.) is celebrating the Greenpoint location’s 10 year anniversary on Tuesday, May 24th. “Greenpoint was our first bakeshop and where everything began for Ovenly,” said Kim McNally, of Ovenly’s marketing team.

Ovenly will be honoring the milestone with balloons and a cookie promotion. Customers can enjoy 2 for 1 Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies all day long on the 24th. Local vegans will be happy to note that the cookies are “secretly vegan”! Plus, Ovenly loyalists can also enjoy photos on Ovenly’s social media accounts from the past ten years.

The salted chocolate chip cookies surrounded by other baked goods at Ovenly in Greenpoint.

Agatha Kulaga, the co-founder and CEO of Ovenly, said, “I moved to Greenpoint 18 years ago, nostalgic for my Polish roots. It immediately felt like home for me, which is how Ovenly ended up here.”

“We had a growing wholesale business and were baking out of Paulie Gee’s, but needed a kitchen of our own. We finally opened up our first bakeshop in 2012…We didn’t expect to have many customers…Then, within the first year, something beautiful happened. We had regulars coming in daily. We realized that our little dead-end block was part of a quiet, yet, thriving community. While the neighborhood has evolved over the years, the vibrance and energy remain the same,” Kulaga continued.

“The last two years created so much uncertainty, which is why this birthday feels especially meaningful. Our sunny, cozy little bakeshop lives on. We are fortunate to have a fair and kind landlord and be a part of the most incredible and supportive local business community. My hope is that we can continue to bring joy to as many people as possible, while always being the neighborhood bakery,” finished Kulaga.

v

The Greenpoint location of Ovenly.

Kulaga’s beloved bakeshop now has five locations throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan with a cult following. The breakfast options like the whole wheat banana bread and the pistachio cardamom bread at Ovenly are outstanding. But, what gained Ovenly the cult following it has now is the cake. The Brooklyn Blackout Cake is a fan favorite.

Each month, the bakery debuts a new cake and cupcake flavor, and fans can subscribe through the Cake of the Month Club where a new, never-before-tasted cake is released each month. May’s cake is Strawberry Amaretto Cake , and June’s cake will be Summer Peach Cake.

The display case at Ovenly featuring May cupcakes and the Celebration Cake.

Ovenly’s Greenpoint location is open Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am to 6pm.