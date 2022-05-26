The soccer field in Bushwick Inlet Park is getting a facelift. Though the field will be closed for a few weeks during the renovation, neighbors are excited about the project.

“They are finally renovating the torn up field,” said Katherine Thompson, a committee member and co-leader of Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park, a volunteer organization dedicated to realizing, protecting and serving the park.

Work has already begun on the soccer field at Bushwick Inlet Park.

“They have already started by constructing a fence around the perimeter of the field. They are aiming to get it done as soon as possible so folks can get back to playing on it,” said Thompson.

The timeline is not set in stone, but the Thompson said that the work will definitely be done by the fall soccer season.

Meghan Lalor, the Director of Media Relations for the NYC Parks Press Office, confirmed Thompson’s hopes when she told Greenpointers, “We anticipate work to be complete by the end of June.”

v

Construction works are already renovating the soccer field at Bushwick Inlet Park.

“This project will renovate the existing synthetic turf field in-kind to provide a quality and safe playing surface. Specifically, this project replaces the existing synthetic turf carpet, and shock pad, while fine grading of the subsurface will ensure and even and level playing surface,” explained Lalor.

Bushwick Inlet Park recently expanded with a new parcel of land at 50 Kent Street. Locals can explore a map of the parcels and all the park has to offer here on the Bushwick Inlet Park website.