Freddy’s Food Market (257 Driggs Ave.) is closing at the end of the month, much to the dismay of the neighborhood.

This cozy, but well-stocked market served its Greenpoint neighbors well throughout the pandemic and will be missed. Freddy’s sells a wide variety of necessities, including baby and pet products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, deli items, beer, coffee, tea, frozen foods, dairy products, household supplies, and a lot more.

The well-stocked interior of Freddy’s Food Market. Photo: Julia Moak

Greenpointers remembers that during the early days of the lockdown, Freddy’s never ran out of toilet paper, like so many other spots.

The property at 257 Driggs Avenue that currently houses Freddy’s has been sold and is slated to be new residential apartments.

Based on social media comments, the neighborhood is devastated. Resounding negative feedback shows that locals collectively feel that the area doesn’t need more residential buildings and does need affordable shopping options like Freddy’s.

Freddy’s expects to be open through the end of May. Stop by, shop, and bid farewell every day until May 31 from 8 a.m. to midnight.