Though Greenpointers initially reported that ferry service at the Greenpoint stop was expected to resume in September, the projected reopening date might be a little earlier.

Lendlease, the real estate and investment group which owns the India Street Pier, announced via a press release that they anticipate construction on the stop to be completed in August due to a moratorium on the project being lifted.

This is one of two moratoriums that complicated the construction process. As we reported in March, “the first is an in-water construction moratorium issued by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, set to end in May 2022.” Then, U.S Army Corps of Engineers issued an additional moratorium on pile driving, which was set to end in June.

With the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifting the pile driving moratorium, construction can start in May instead of July.

I’m hesitant to believe it until I am physically on a ferry in August, but Greenpointers will keep you updated with the project’s progress. Maybe private companies shouldn’t own public infrastructure. Just a thought!

