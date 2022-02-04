Good afternoon Greenpointers,

If you’ve got cabin fever, or if you’re just looking to get out of the house, try one of these fun (and entirely indoors) activities – who knew Williamsburg had paintball? We got the scoop on a new independent play opening on February 13, and if you’re feeling particularly magnanimous, lend a helping hand with a volunteer opportunity from North Brooklyn Angels.

There’s never a shortage of restaurant news in North Brooklyn, and this week was no exception. Keep an eye out for Lingo, a soon-to-open Japanese restaurant and the first Brooklyn location of popular local chain Jack’s Wife Freda. A new fast-casual spot, SoBol, is opening soon in Williamsburg as well. Win Son Bakery launched a limited run of ice cream for the Lunar New Year.

In news specific to Greenpoint, we profiled Chef Clark Riley of the newly opened Stowaway, a Southern cafe and bistro that’ll surely satisfy any biscuit craving you might have.

In design updates, we have a cool apartment tour to check out, as well as a profile on the chic new 42 Hotel.

We spoke again to Trevor of Freedom Market, who’s taking the initiative on the road. Mikey’s Hook Up is celebrating 20 years in business with a documentary series on YouTube.

In more unfortunate news, the Black Lives Matter flag at PS 110 was stolen and replaced by an All Lives Matter flag. Weather conditions likely contributed to stray voltage that tragically led to a dog and its owner being electrocuted.

Were you at the Equinox gym in Williamsburg this weekend? Someone might be looking for you!

In and around Greenpoint

Gothamist reported that the deadline on a natural gas permit for Greenpoint Energy Center had been extended, yet again.

Paulie Gee’s and Xi’an Famous Foods collaborated on a new pizza!

Newtown Creek Alliance released a new video highlighting the neighborhood’s Green Roofs.

The newly opened Greenpoint Pilates Studio has an Open House this Saturday.

Representative Carolyn Maloney’s office will be distributing free COVID-19 tests and masks at the Greenpoint YMCA on February 7, 8 – 9 AM.

Sign up to volunteer for North Brooklyn Angels’ Angel Baby Project here.