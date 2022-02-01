Jack’s Wife Freda, a small chain of popular and lively all-day cafes, is opening its sixth location at 258 Wythe Ave. in Williamsburg. It will be the brand’s first location in Brooklyn.

“We are so excited to be in the neighborhood,” manager Jessica Landucci told Greenpointers. Landucci said that Jack’s Wife Freda will open its doors to the Williamsburg community within the next two to three weeks.

Landucci empasized that the Williamsburg location will be “almost exactly the same as our Manhattan locations with all the same food, atmosphere and ambience.”

The exterior of Jack’s Wife Freda in Williamsburg, currently under construction.

The cuisine at Jack’s Wife Freda has been described as everything from Mediterranean to Jewish cuisine with hints of Israeli and South African influences, which makes sense because the owners have roots in Israel and South Africa.

The menu at Jack’s Wife Freda’s current locations is extensive, featuring a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, served all day. The breakfast section includes favorites like yogurt, waffles, and a breakfast bowl, plus unique options like a pressed sandwich with duck prosciutto, cheddar béchamel, and a sunny-side up egg.

A spread of several items on the menu at Jack’s Wife Freda on the company’s Instagram page.

There is a sandwich section with options like a burger and an eggplant baguette with tomato, mozzarella, olive tapenade and pesto. The salad section includes a house salad that is anything but ordinary with butter lettuce, shaved radish, carrots, avocado, and pea shoots tossed in a tarragon vinaigrette.

Appetizers like grilled halloumi and fried zucchini chips are in a “Shares” section. A list of larger entrees include Fish a la Plancha in a sesame soy glaze and chicken schnitzel with mashed potatoes. The menu is rounded out by desserts, wine, beer, and cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks include fresh cantaloupe juice and coffee and tea.

The outdoor seating area being constructed at Jack’s Wife Freda.

Construction is coming along on Jack’s Wife Freda’s newest locale. An outdoor seating structure is almost completed on Wythe Ave. “We are hoping to have outdoor seating in the warmer months,” said Landucci.

The gorgeous floral display outside Jack’s Wife Freda.

The original Jack’s Wife Freda can be found on Lafayette Street in SoHo. The other New York locations are in the West Village and Chelsea. The brand also has two restaurants in Tokyo.