Win Son Bakery, Williamsburg’s cafe and bakery celebrated for Taiwanese fare like moon cake, bolo bao, and milk bun sandwiches launched a new Ice Cream Drop this week.

After the success of serving soft-serve froyo pints, Chef Danielle Spencer and Sous Chef Gabby Cambronero decided to go full-on gelato and created two new Asian-inspired flavors:

Black sesame & Raspberry Crunch is a delicious balance of toasty/nutty and sweet/tart with roasted sesame seeds that are stone ground into a fully blended paste combined with raspberry jam and raspberry feuilletine crunch.

Red Bean Pistachio Mandarin Orange Swirl is a decadent take on a classic Asian favorite with a refreshing citrus-y twist.

Win Son Bakery, an off-shoot of buzzy restaurant Win Son, opened in 2019 to much acclaim. Pick up a pint in-store or order through Caviar or Doordash. But it’s a limited edition, so be sure to stock up by February 15!