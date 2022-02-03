North Brooklyn Angels, the local non-profit volunteer organization in operation since 2017, has a new volunteer opportunity available, and they need your help!

In line with the Angels’ vision of “neighbors helping neighbors,” the group is launching a new initiative called the Angel Babies Project. They’ll be collecting gently used baby clothes, new diapers, and baby gear at collection boxes distributed around local sites (and if you’re a local business or willing apartment building, North Brooklyn Angels is still looking for volunteers to house the boxes!)

There are two different days to get involved. On February 15, volunteers will sort through donations. Morning and afternoon shifts are available.

On February 17, at a partner site in Williamsburg, volunteers will help organize, load, and replenish donations during Angels’ Giveaway Day. Morning and afternoon shifts are also available.

If you’re interested, you can sign up via the link here. Get regular updates about how to get involved with other volunteers opportunities by following North Brooklyn Angels on Instagram or checking out their website.

