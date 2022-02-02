Maybe it’s the fact that we’re entering year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, or that the snow from last weekend’s winter storm just won’t seem to melt, but my distaste for winter is particularly strong this year. If you’re like me, and it takes a miracle to get you out of the cozy confines of your apartment, consider one of these local activities as a good reason to leave.

Unleash your inner child at Area 53

Area 53 (616 Scholes Street) in East Williamsburg is a great spot for adults and children alike. With everything entirely indoors, it’s a great option to burn off some steam and get active without worrying about the snow and slush. The space features indoor paintball and an Adventure Park, with a ninja course, roller rink, and ropes course.

Both paintball and the Adventure Park can be reserved in advance for a 3-hour time slot.

Treat yourself to a spa day at Bathhouse

The hyper trendy Bathhouse (103 N 10th Street) opened in Williamsburg in 2019. It’s a full-service spa that offers facials, massages, scrubs, and soaks to get you looking and feeling your very best. You can book individual services, or if it’s your first time, Bathhouse recommends an Early Bird Day Pass, which “include[s] access to our three thermal pools (cold plunge, hot pool, and thermoneutral), two saunas (dry and tropical), a steam room, and hammams.” You check-in before 11 AM on a weekday, and the spa is yours for the day!

Check out odds and ends at City Reliquary

The City Reliquary (370 Metropolitan Avenue) is a not-for-profit museum and civic organization dedicated to the display of souvenirs, artifacts, and other ephemera that tells the story of New York City. See sights from “seltzer bottles to schist cores to a burnt-out lightbulb from the Statue of Liberty’s torch”

The City Reliquary is open on weekends, from 12 – 6 PM. You can make a reservation for a 30-minute time slot to reserve the museum for yourself, or swing by during their first-come, first-serve hours listed here.

Karaoke at Goldie’s Bar

Goldie’s (195 Nassau Avenue), the tacky-in-a-good-way slice of Vegas in a Brooklyn bar, recently announced on Instagram that they now offer private karaoke. You can rent out their side room for up to 20 people. As North Brooklyn lacks a robust karaoke scene, this is welcome news to those of us who love to spend our weekends drunkenly belting out Celine Dion.

Have a side of stand up with your IPA

Every other Thursday, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Avenue) hosts Fowl Mouth Comedy, a rotating showcase of New York stand-up comedians. Fowl Mouth is spearheaded by Greenpoint local Rachel Williams (who we spoke to last year) and Jessica Levin. Plus, it’s free! Reserve your spot for the next show here.

Play a game at Last Place on Earth

Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) is a board game cafe that offers a lot more than just board games. Their nightly programming is extensive. Open mic night? Check. Drink and draw? They got that too! Pilates? Of course! Whatever activity you’re searching for that’ll get you out of the house, Last Place on Earth probably has it. Or just swing by to kick your friend’s butt at Settlers of Catan (is that the point of the game? I truly couldn’t tell you!)

Learn something new at VITAL Climbing Gym

VITAL Climbing Gym (221 N 14th Street) is a bouldering-only gym open 24/7 to members and from 9 AM – 11 PM for non-members. You can get a day pass for $35 and get access to climbing walls and terrains, rooftop climbing, and one class included, like cycling or yoga. Or, if you really wanna try something new and get out of your comfort zone this winter, why not try an aerial skills class?