SoBol, a chain of fast-casual cafes that specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, and fruit smoothies, is opening in Williamsburg at 175 Kent Ave., across the street from the new Trader Joe’s.

The Williamsburg outpost of SoBol is hoping to open this month, according to the company’s Marketing Director, Nick Pesko. Pesko told Greenpointers that the Williamsburg shop is currently being built out and the company is looking for staff.

“We will be celebrating the opening with free acai bowls, live music and more,” said Pesko.

The SoBol storefront in Williamsburg

SoBol bowls are offered in a variety of flavors with many different fresh ingredients. The Açai Bowl consists of blended açai, strawberry and banana, topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, coconut, and honey. Other offerings include the Green Bowl with blended spinach, the Pitaya Bowl, the Mango Pineapple Bowl, and Overnight Oats.

An Acai Bowl from SoBol, shown on SoBol’s Instagram page.

SoBol also sells smoothies which come in a host of flavors including Acai and Super Green. Lots of healthy extras like Whey Protein, Plant Protein, and Hemp Seeds can be added.

Green Bowls and a Green Smoothie from SoBol, shown on SoBol’s Instagram page.

You can check out SoBol locations already open in nearby Astoria and Bed Stuy.