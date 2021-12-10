December is in full swing and so much is happening locally this season!

Pencil Factory celebrated its 20th year in Greenpoint this Thursday! Go in this weekend to cheers their success for a drink. Sadly, Champion Coffee will close its doors at the end of this week, after a successful fifteen years in the neighborhood.

Grand Street Food Drive kicked off last week, and will run through December 19 – help hungry neighbors by donating at several local pickup sites. We also shared how Brooklyn Youth Sports Club is helping local kids through athletics.

This week, we kicked off our first home tour with the “House of Mirrors”, because we know you all have a voyeuristic side for your trendy neighbors’ homes.

We also featured Outbox, a new gym prioritizing creating safe space for LGBTQ+ fitness lovers (and boxing beginners!).

If you’re out shopping this weekend, be sure to check out our local Greenpoint themed gift guide, our Greenpoint food lovers gift guide, and our special gift guide for Greenpointers who work from home. We also have a special neighborhood centric gift guide for kids! And of course, don’t forget Greenpoint Trading as your one stop holiday shop.

For a new holiday look, check out Gem House, a new hair salon in Greenpoint.

Those interested in getting more involved in local politics can stop by Emily Gallagher’s office this Sunday for a quick meet-and-greet, with free treats!