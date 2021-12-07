On the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and West St, just a stone’s throw from Transmitter Park, you may have noticed the beautiful three floor loft that is Gem House Salon (35 Greenpoint Ave). This bright, airy, eco-friendly salon is the brainchild of husband and wife team, Elle and Kyle Westby, who decided to open up a salon after Elle had been a stylist for 20 years and Kyle was in the midst of a career change. When they noticed the empty space close to home, the Greenpoint residents decided to plant some business roots in the neighborhood they love. The inspiration of “gem” comes from the idea of a precious or semiprecious stone that is cut and polished, which is reminiscent of each head of hair that walks through Gem House’s doors.

Gem Salon storefront, on the corner of Greenpoint Ave and West St

After a combination of permit and COVID setbacks, they finally opened Gem House, with Baby Della Westby in tow, who by that time was just 8 months old. “Opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic was scary but we feel grateful to all of our clients (gems) in the neighborhood who gave us a chance and have decided to make us their local hair house.”

Baby Della, Elle, and Kyle Westby

This full service hair salon offers everything including balayage, blonding, transformative colors, french bobs, and shags as well as blow dry packages. The “Hidden Gem Atelier” team offers in-salon makeup and event hair services available by appointment. Leave all of your beauty glam to them. Getting married? Bridal services for yourself and/or party is available. Just fill out an Inquiry form on the website under Bridal.

Kevin Murphy Products and Gem Salon’s mural by local artist Matthew Mahler

Guests can enjoy complimentary drinks all by local establishments: Coffee from nearby roastery Sweetleaf, tea from neighbor Bellocq, a double tap with beer brewed by Kyle himself, and a changing tap with seasonal favorites like Sweetleaf Cold Brew, Mombucha Kombucha, and more.

Complimentary coffee

This Green Circle Certified Salon not only recycles up to 95% of salon waste, but also carries the eco-friendly, paraben, sulfate and cruelty free hair care products of Kevin Murphy, whose packaging is aptly designed to look like gems. The friendly staff is available to help with recommendations on the best products for your hair type or you can purchase online through their online shop.

With soaring ceilings, plenty of greenery, and a modern industrial touch, Gem House is also a multi-use space that is designed with modular furnishings to host pop-up events and private events. They have rotating Beauty Pop-Ups on the upstairs mezzanine with services such as brow shaping, tinting and lamination as well as lash extensions. They also have local Retail Pop-Ups featuring a new shop every month and have worked with neighborhood favorites like Local Color, FYB Jewelry, Marmalade Brooklyn, and more. Ready to kick start 2022 with energy healing? In the coming new year, there will also be Reiki.

Make up at Gem House

Every first Monday of the month, in connection with Greenpoint’s Word Book Store, there is a book club meeting. Reservations for the meetings are available for free on eventbrite. In the future, they plan to have more community events and support other local businesses with continued pop-up retail and beauty events. Be sure to check their Events page for the most updated happenings and follow along on their adventures on Instagram @gemhousesalon.

GREENPOINTERS SPECIAL: Complimentary Kevin Murphy Shampoo or Conditioner with any haircut or color service between now and the end of January 2022. Mention GREENPOINTERS upon checkout.

NEW CLIENT SPECIAL: $200 Balayage and Blowout with select stylists. Book here (now until the end of 2021).

