If you haven’t yet met Emily Gallagher, our neighbor and state Assemblymember representing District 50, this weekend’s your chance.

On Sunday, December 12, the Assemblymember’s office at 685 Manhattan Ave. will be open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. for a meet and greet, plus complimentary hot cocoa and doughnuts. It will be an efficient an easy stop along a popular local shopping route, plus a helpful introduction to people who want to build a relationship with elected officials.

Bring a toy to donate to the the MS 126 toy drive as well as a mask and proof of vaccination.