How is your December going thus far Greenpointers? Are you in a frantic gift-shopping mode? Or are you in an altruistic gift-giving mood? Fret not, the neighborhood always provides.

Pure Green, a juiced pressed place, just opened a new location in Greenpoint at 5 Commercial Street. This Saturday, at 1 PM, they will be hosting their first book reading by NYC author Bianca E. Fernandez (@beenandez). Do DM Pure Green Greenpoint (@PureGreenGreenpoint) to reserve a seat!

Photo Credit: Pure Green Greenpoint

Does Cafe Du Monde ring many bells in your head? Yes. That’s the New Orleans French Market Coffee Stand that’s famous for their beignets and coffee. You can have a taste of NOLA at the corner of North 12th Street and Union for the next three Saturdays!





Looking for rad Christmas gifts without breaking the bank? Slash Objects (67 West Street Studio 516, 5th floor) will be having a Studio Sale. You’ll find amazing deals on imperfect pieces. Open from 12 – 7 PM all Saturday.

Photo Credit: Slash Objects

A group of ceramic artists will be hosting a sidewalk sale all weekend. Said sidewalk is along 68 Greenpoint Avenue (across from Di An Di). Stop by between 12 – 4 PM to pick up beautiful mugs, planters, vases and more!

If you’re not sure your loved ones will love ceramics, there will be a holiday market on 89 Freeman Street this Saturday from 11 AM – 5 PM.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Presents: The Purple Party featuring Music of Prince for Kids and more! Parents, introduce your children to Prince this Sunday, 12 – 4 PM at the Brooklyn Bowl.

This family concert series encourage all kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). This Sunday could possibly be your child’s first introduction to a lifelong journey with live music and rock and roll! Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: The Rock and Roll Playhouse

GP 81 (81 Quay Street), beloved Greenpoint climbing gym, presents Chilli Cook-Off this Sunday at 2 PM. Should you like to participate, sign up here.

Judges will select from 10 competitors, special categories include most original, and spiciest. First place wins a bidet and second place gets a squatty potty! Get that glass of milk ready.

Photo Credit: GP81

Should you have the desire to end your weekend giving to the Greenpoint community, here are some opportunities:

Food for Brooklyn is partnering with Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop (110 Franklin Street) this holiday season to do a toy drive for families in need in the neighborhood! Donations will be accepted at Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop December 1st – 15th during regular business hours. When you stop by for a slice, drop off a new toy or a gift card.

Photo Credit: Food For Brooklyn

Riders4Rights will be hosting their monthly donation drive this Saturday, 10 AM – 2 PM. One of the drop off locations is right in our hood – McCarren Farmer’s Market at Union and N 12th St. Here are some requested items – toys for all ages, winter wear, new socks and underwear, hygiene products and non-perishable food.

Photo Credit: Riders4Rights

The team from NBK Mutual Aid is coming together for another @nbkcarekits build! These care kits include winter warmth kits, along with our hygiene and period kits for this next build. Should you like to help put these kits together, stop by Talea Beer (87 Richardson Street) on Sunday at 10 AM. The goal is to build 500+ kits for our neighbors. Sign up here.

Photo Credit: NBK Mutual Aid

So many possibilities this weekend. Whatever your choice combination of events is, be sure to spread the Greenpoint cheer while you’re out and about!